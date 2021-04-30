Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,252,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
MHTX stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
