Mapfre’s (MPFRF) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPFRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mapfre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$2.09 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Mapfre has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

