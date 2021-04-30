Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,837,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the March 31st total of 6,789,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

MAPGF stock remained flat at $$1.41 during midday trading on Friday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mapletree Logistics Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MLT, the first Asia-focused logistics REIT in Singapore, was listed on the SGX-ST main board on 28 July 2005. MLT's principal strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate-related assets. As at 31 December 2020, it has a portfolio of 156 logistics assets in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, Japan, China, Australia, Malaysia, South Korea and Vietnam with assets under management of S$10.2 billion.

