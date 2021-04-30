Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

MRO opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

