Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Boosted by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 462.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 65,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.11.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

