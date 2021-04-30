Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $250.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

NYSE MMI opened at $35.92 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $256,572.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,252.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 518,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,229,987. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.