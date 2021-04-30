Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading 4.3% Higher

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares traded up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.49. 1,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 314,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lion Point Capital LP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 3,618,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 232,142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 327,588 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,246,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 314,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 712,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,692,000 after buying an additional 132,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

