Mark Hair Buys 10,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CFO Mark Hair acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,632. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

