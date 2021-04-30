Markel Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $13.24 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $13.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.87. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $18.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $64.00 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

MKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,161.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,173.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,165.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,059.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,218.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Markel by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after acquiring an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after acquiring an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

