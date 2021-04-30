Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,838 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 0.7% of British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMC traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.40 and a 1-year high of $136.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

