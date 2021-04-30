Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.22

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.22 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 98.85 ($1.29). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 96.95 ($1.27), with a volume of 4,045,573 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MARS shares. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 72.83 ($0.95).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £615.66 million and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

