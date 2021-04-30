Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) PT Lowered to $18.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

Shares of MRETF traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $13.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

