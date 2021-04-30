Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Down 36.6% in April

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MAURY stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.76. Marui Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $42.77.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $528.41 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Retailing and FinTech. The company engages in retailing and store operations, internet sales, store opening support, and specialty store businesses, as well as operates curated websites.

