Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $47.26 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

