Masco Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50. Masco has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $65.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Masco by 229.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $88,099.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.