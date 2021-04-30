Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Masco has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $65.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,654,116.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

