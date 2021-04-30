Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $64.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $65.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $141,913,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,923,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after buying an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.