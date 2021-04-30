Mask Network Price Tops $15.22 (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be purchased for about $15.22 or 0.00027791 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $150.42 million and $37.90 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

