Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $435.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.39.

Shares of MA traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.90. The stock had a trading volume of 89,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,174,347. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.47. The firm has a market cap of $378.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 498,282 shares of company stock worth $168,049,528 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

