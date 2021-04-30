Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MTDR. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Matador Resources stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,258,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $2,880,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

