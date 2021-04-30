Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Announces Earnings Results

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Materialise updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,671. Materialise has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

