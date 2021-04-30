Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $439.87 Million

Analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will report sales of $439.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.60 million and the lowest is $430.00 million. Maxar Technologies posted sales of $381.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAXR. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.45. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $58.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.72 per share, with a total value of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXR. Rempart Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $23,131,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $13,371,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 252,637 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,740,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 946,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 216,660 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

