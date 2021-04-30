Maxim Group Boosts Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $52.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Maxim Group from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.00% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,075. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,018,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

