Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $829.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.70 million and the lowest is $803.12 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Maximus by 20.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,157,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.94. Maximus has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

