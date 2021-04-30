Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,947.54.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,256.38 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

