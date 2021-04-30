Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Trading Down 2%

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)’s share price dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 43,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 52,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Mazda Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. Research analysts forecast that Mazda Motor Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

