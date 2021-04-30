McAdam LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 481.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $137.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

