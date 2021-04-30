McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $419.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.