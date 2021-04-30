McAdam LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McAdam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,307 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.4% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $16,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.52.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

