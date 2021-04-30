McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,626 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.65.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $235.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.28. The stock has a market cap of $175.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

