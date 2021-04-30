McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Increased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $435,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.65.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,322. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $235.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.84 and its 200 day moving average is $217.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

