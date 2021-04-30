McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $259.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $259.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.11% from the company’s previous close.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.65.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $235.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.28.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,259 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,881,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,648,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226,904 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in McDonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,005,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.