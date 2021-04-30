MCO (MCO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.68 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One MCO coin can currently be bought for about $30.63 or 0.00052883 BTC on popular exchanges. MCO has a market capitalization of $483.79 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MCO has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MCO Profile

MCO is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 coins and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 coins. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Headquartered in Hong Kong, Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides users with a mobile app for both Android and iOS devices where it is possible to transact, store, monitor and/or manage their cryptocurrencies. Investment tools and MCO visa cards are also available for the users on Crypto.com. The MCO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token was developed by Crypto.com and is able to serve as a medium of exchange value between users within the platform. The MCO Token Sale was conducted in May-June 2017 and raised US$26.7 million. MCO Swap Program: The swap program will involve combining the current functionalities of MCO, with CRO’s utility and technology, in a “one stop shop” token to enable a streamlined Crypto.com ecosystem. The swap program will also serve to leverage the advanced capabilities of the Crypto.com Chain, in preparation of its upcoming Mainnet launch. Crypto.com is encouraging MCO holders to swap to CRO. This is because the Crypto.com ecosystem will use one streamlined token (CRO) with the combined functionality, rather than two separate tokens (CRO and MCO). All functions currently attributed to MCO will still exist and will be preserved, but will be enhanced and represented by CRO. Read the announcement for more information here. “

MCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

