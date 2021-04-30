Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.03. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 136,644 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

