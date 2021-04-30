Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Issues Earnings Results

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE MPW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 4,420,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.83. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

