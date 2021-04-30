MEDNAX (MD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts expect MEDNAX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,488,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.