MEET.ONE Trading Up 32.3% Over Last 7 Days (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 30th. Over the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $10.98 million and approximately $14,888.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

