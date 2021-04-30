MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Stuart Naylor Sells 5,918 Shares

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $89,361.80.

Shares of MGTX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. 80,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,162. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $663.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 283.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MeiraGTx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,118,000 after buying an additional 389,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,347,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.