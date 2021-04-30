Meme (MEME) Hits Market Cap of $39.86 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 30th. During the last week, Meme has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market cap of $39.86 million and $4.87 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

