Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.32. Mercer International shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 18,529 shares.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Mercer International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercer International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -325.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth $4,589,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

