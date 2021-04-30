Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,947 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $44,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

