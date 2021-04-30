Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The stock has a market cap of $188.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

