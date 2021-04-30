Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,909 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 369,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

