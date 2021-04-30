Meridian Network (LOCK) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $386,491.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network is a coin. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

