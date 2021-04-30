Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $69.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $63.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,830 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

