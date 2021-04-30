Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) PT Raised to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,639. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.19, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,610,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,437,000 after purchasing an additional 36,122 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,987,000 after purchasing an additional 659,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

