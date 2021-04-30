MetaHash (MHC) Achieves Market Cap of $93.34 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $93.34 million and $2.51 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00063822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00285492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.01097795 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00027142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.19 or 0.00713184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,161.81 or 1.00147430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,691,825,429 coins and its circulating supply is 2,522,315,636 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

