Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $434,589.00 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market cap of $26.50 million and $434,589.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002303 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 96.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00043962 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official message board for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

