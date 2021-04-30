Meter Governance Price Up 32.1% Over Last 7 Days (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $12.88 million and $1.33 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $5.55 or 0.00010141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

