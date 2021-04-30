Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the period. Methanex makes up approximately 2.0% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Methanex worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Methanex by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MEOH shares. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

